Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,815 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,383,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,931,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

