Trexquant Investment LP Buys 210,458 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 420.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.28. 5,476,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,282. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

