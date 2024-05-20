Trexquant Investment LP Buys 498,753 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 282.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,753 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Chewy worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Up 1.5 %

CHWY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.65, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

