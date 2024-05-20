Trexquant Investment LP Buys 51,642 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,261. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

