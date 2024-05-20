Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $467.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

