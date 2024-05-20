Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 797,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 76,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.84. 11,316,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,697,797. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.95 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.26 and a 200-day moving average of $421.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

