Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 184.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,089 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. 1,316,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,510. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.