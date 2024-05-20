Trexquant Investment LP Has $13.20 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.01. 481,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.