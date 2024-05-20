Trexquant Investment LP Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

