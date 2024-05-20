Trexquant Investment LP Has $17 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,551 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,821. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.