Trexquant Investment LP Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,338 shares during the period. Centene comprises 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

