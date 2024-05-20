Trexquant Investment LP Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. 2,113,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

