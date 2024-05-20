Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,345,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898,740. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

