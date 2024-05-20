Trexquant Investment LP Invests $14.21 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $594.01. 805,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,907. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.41. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

