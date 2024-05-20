Trexquant Investment LP Invests $15.02 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 336,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,021,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $307,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,068. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

