Trexquant Investment LP Invests $17.32 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of -459.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.70 and a 200 day moving average of $233.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

