Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $423,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.34. 1,755,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

