Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 108.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Trupanion by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

