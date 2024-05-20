Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.84

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 135928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.14.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. Research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.