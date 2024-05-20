Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.24

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $493.24 and last traded at $492.57, with a volume of 57640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.22 and its 200-day moving average is $426.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,049 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,345. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

