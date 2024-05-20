UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $310,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 351,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

