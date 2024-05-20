UBS Group AG Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,943. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $345.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.