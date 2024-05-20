UBS Group AG Buys 2,231,771 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $916,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

