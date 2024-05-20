UBS Group AG Buys 442,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $304,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.