UBS Group AG Has $261.41 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $261,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

