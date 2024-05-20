UBS Group AG Purchases 352,841 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,096,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $110.93. 717,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,528. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

