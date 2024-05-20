UBS Group AG Sells 395,611 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.02% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $253,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,747,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,124,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.60. 233,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

