Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 27,904 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical volume of 5,904 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.73. 9,204,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

