Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of UJO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.30). 336,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,965. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.56. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.48.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
