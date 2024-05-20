Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of UJO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.30). 336,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,965. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.56. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.48.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

