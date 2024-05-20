United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
NYSE:X opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
