Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

