Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,349,934 shares during the period. Vacasa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Vacasa worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Vacasa stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 38,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,123. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

