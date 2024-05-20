Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.55

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 521395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

