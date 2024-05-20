VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,347,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 15,166,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,653,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.38.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.