Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.51% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,098,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $184.29. 315,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

