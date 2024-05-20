Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. DDFG Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.12. 5,730,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,148,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

