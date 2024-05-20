Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.48. 771,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $254.65 and a twelve month high of $353.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.85. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

