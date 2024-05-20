Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.