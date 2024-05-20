Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 359,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,172. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

