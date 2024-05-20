Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $229,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.92. 60,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.