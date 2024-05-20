Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,742,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

