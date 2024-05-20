Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $57.83 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

