Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,923. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

