Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,549. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

