Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.59. 275,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.06. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

