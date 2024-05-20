Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Increased by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 13.5% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

