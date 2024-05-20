Venom (VENOM) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $498.65 million and $5.59 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.27659556 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,131,939.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

