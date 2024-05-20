Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $98.89. 1,650,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,000,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.