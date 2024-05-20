Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $257,265. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,335,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 114.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

