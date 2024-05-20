Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149,423 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 85.0% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.40. 559,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,804. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $511.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

